The Alexandria Zoo officially reopens

After months of being shut down, the Alexandria Zoo officially opened back up to the public on...
After months of being shut down, the Alexandria Zoo officially opened back up to the public on Friday.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After months of being shut down, the Alexandria Zoo officially opened back up to the public on Friday.

The zoo closed down because of COVID-19 and then experienced significant damage from Hurricane Laura. The puma habitat was one of the main exhibits destroyed in the storm. The fan-favorite pumas, Jack and Diane, are temporarily being kept at the zoo in Baton Rouge.

Alexandria Zoo Director, Dr. Max Lakes, said he is hoping to have the pumas back in Alexandria next month and add even more exhibits for the community to enjoy.

“We are very grateful Baton Rouge has been able to house them for us but we are excited to have them back,” said Dr. Lakes.

Dr. Lakes has been the zoo director since Nov. 2020 and was excited to see the community visiting with the animals for the first time.

“It was very emotional because seeing that outpour of support from the community to the zoo and then getting excited to come back to the gates was great. Just seeing all of that activity and the vibe coming back is nice and the animals enjoy it as well,” said Dr. Lakes.

The Alexandria Zoo, for now, will be open from Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

