Anacoco falls in heartbreaking fashion in Class B Title Game

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Anacoco Indians’ basketball team lost to the Simsboro Tigers, 56-53, in the Class B State Championship game.

This is Anacoco’s first state title appearance since 2016. Senior Shaun Riley led in scoring with 18 points.

