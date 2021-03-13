Advertisement

Anacoco falls in heartbreaking fashion in Class B Title Game

The Anacoco Indians’ basketball team lost to the Simsboro Tigers, 56-53, in the Class B State...
The Anacoco Indians’ basketball team lost to the Simsboro Tigers, 56-53, in the Class B State Championship game.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Anacoco Indians’ basketball team lost to the Simsboro Tigers, 56-53, in the Class B State Championship game.

This is Anacoco’s first state title appearance since 2016. Senior Shaun Riley led in scoring with 18 points.

