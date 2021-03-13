LSU announces plans to release unredacted police report of misconduct complaint

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University announced on Friday, March 12 they plan to release the unredacted police report of a sexual misconduct complaint made by a former student.

According to a statement from LSU to WAFB:

“We promise both the Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus and the Select Committee on Women and Children, as well as the people of Louisiana and our own LSU community, that we share the goal of ensuring that LSU is a safe, caring and welcoming campus for all students. We acknowledge the concerns that have been expressed, and we apologize to the survivors for the pain and suffering they have endured. LSU will and must do better. There is no greater priority than the safety of our students.

“While we have already begun taking actions that will lead to positive changes, we welcome continued input. The requests made by both the Women’s Caucus and the Committee on Women and Children will be shared with the LSU Board of Supervisors. In the meantime, we are today providing to Samantha Brennan, through her attorney, an unredacted police report containing three names that were redacted in the report given to her several months ago. There is no Title IX record for Abigail Owens, the explanation for which is addressed in pages 96-98 of the Husch Blackwell report.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.