LSU takes down Arkansas, advances to SEC Tournament Championship game(Gunnar Rathbun)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball takes down Arkansas 78-71 and advances to the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship game against No. 1 seeded Alabama. The Tigers were led by Cam Thomas who scored 21 points and went going 4-for-6 from behind the arc.

The Tigers played smothering defense forcing the Razorbacks into 15 turnovers and held Arkansas 1-for-15 from behind the arc in the second half and 6-for-26 overall.

LSU led as many as 12 midway through the second half going on a 17-2 run.

Arkansas went on a late 9-0 run to get the Razorbacks with in one, but the Tigers were able to hold off Arkansas from taking the lead as they scored the last six points.

The Tigers are headed back to the SEC Tournament Championship game for the first time since 1993. The last time LSU won the conference tournament was in 1980.

