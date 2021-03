ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals men’s basketball team saw their season come to an end in a 77-68 loss to the Talladega Tornadoes in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from head coach Larry Cordaro following the loss.

