LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson makes school history at 2021 NCAA Indoor Championship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - It was a historical day for LSU Track & Field at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championship on Friday, March 12. After LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison made history earlier in the day in long jump and high jump, the Tigers once again made history that night, this time as Lisa Gunnarsson became the first woman in LSU history to win an NCAA pole vault national title.

The first woman in LSU history to win an NCAA pole vault national title!! She clears a PR of 14' 11.50" (4.56 meters) to win 🥇



▪️ LSU School Record

▪️ No. 8 Collegiate History#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/OmaDizgOA6 — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) March 13, 2021

Gunnarsson cleared a personal record of 14′ 11.50′ (4.56 meters) setting a school record and became the eighth-best performer in collegiate history en route to the title.

Here's Lisa Gunnarsson's winning jump of 14' 11.50" (4.56m)! Your gonna want to watch until the end for the best celebration you'll see tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/3uqOYwIZns — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) March 13, 2021

She cleared 14′ 7.50″ (4.46 meters) on her first try while the other two competitors failed to clear the bar making her the national champ. However, Gunnarsson wasn’t done yet, she moved the bar to a height of 14′ 11.50″ (4.56 meters) with the title already in her grasp and upped her own school record in the process with the clearance. It was an indoor personal best for the senior from Paris, France.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.