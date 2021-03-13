Advertisement

LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson makes school history at 2021 NCAA Indoor Championship

Lisa Gunnarrsson became the first woman in LSU history to win an NCAA pole vault national title.
Lisa Gunnarrsson became the first woman in LSU history to win an NCAA pole vault national title.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - It was a historical day for LSU Track & Field at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championship on Friday, March 12. After LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison made history earlier in the day in long jump and high jump, the Tigers once again made history that night, this time as Lisa Gunnarsson became the first woman in LSU history to win an NCAA pole vault national title.

Gunnarsson cleared a personal record of 14′ 11.50′ (4.56 meters) setting a school record and became the eighth-best performer in collegiate history en route to the title.

She cleared 14′ 7.50″ (4.46 meters) on her first try while the other two competitors failed to clear the bar making her the national champ. However, Gunnarsson wasn’t done yet, she moved the bar to a height of 14′ 11.50″ (4.56 meters) with the title already in her grasp and upped her own school record in the process with the clearance. It was an indoor personal best for the senior from Paris, France.

