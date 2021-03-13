MacArthur Drive shooting and arrest

Advertisement

Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
This press release comes from the Alexandria Police Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred around 7:29 a.m. this morning in the 200 block of MacArthur Drive. The altercation started over a cellphone and escalated to the point where the suspect produced a firearm which he then fired at the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Leonardo Martinez Jr., 23, of Ball, was charged with aggravated second degree battery, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of CDS 1, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

