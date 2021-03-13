Orenczuk’s grand slam, Meche’s start, fuel LSUA to split against Louisiana College

PINEVILLE, La. (LSUA) - Alex‘s grand slam in game two helped lead LSUA to a split against Louisiana College on Friday at Billy Allgood Field.

In a future Red River Athletic Conference showdown, the Generals dropped game one 4-2 before rebounding for a 7-4 victory in game two.

In the two games, Orenczuk went 3-for-6 with four RBI and he drew three walks.

Orenczuk clubbed his second grand slam of the year over the center field wall to turn around the game, as LC had led 2-0 before Orenczuk’s blast. LC came back to tie the game at 4-4, but LSUA scored three runs in the top of the eighth to give the Generals the lead.

Austin Manuel continued his sensational start to the season on the mound to earn the victory. He allowed four hits in three innings and Manuel earned his second win of the season.

In game one, Brant Leslie homered to right center field, but it was not enough, as LC came away with the two-run victory. Ju’Juan Franklin hit a two-run home run for LC into left-center to provide the winning margin in the contest.

LSUA (8-11) has seen improvements in pitching recently. In the past four games, the Generals have allowed 16 runs, LSUA had allowed four or fewer runs four times in the first 15 games.

LC (10-3) saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end. The four runs scored in each game are two of the four lowest scoring outputs of the season for the Wildcats and they were coming off a sweep of Hardin-Simmons where they pounded out 38 runs.

The Generals travel to Lake Charles for a trip to McNeese on Monday. The game will begin at 6 p.m. LSUA final returns home after an extended road trip on Tuesday when LSUA welcomes William Carey to the Generals Baseball Field.

Game 1: LC 4, LSUA 2

Julian Meza began the game with a jolt, recording his fourth RBI in his past four games, with an RBI single to left field with two outs after the Generals were in danger of wasting a leadoff triple by Bren Faulk. LC starting pitcher Beau Hebert ran into more trouble in the inning, allowing a Luke Benoit single and walked Jordan Ardoin. He was able to escape damage by getting a strikeout to end the inning.

LSUA starter Seth Trahan had to work out of trouble all evening. With a runner on third in the first, he struck out both Franklin and Ty Morgan to finish the inning. In the second, Nick Moreau was able to record a two-out hit, scoring Dane Pedersen. In the third, he allowed the two-run round tripper to Franklin and Keelyn Johnson came home on a wild pitch in the fifth.

In the fourth, Leslie hit his home run to cut the deficit to one run, but that was all the Generals could muster against Colten Newsom, who allowed just the one run on four hits in four innings. He also struck out four, as he won his third game of the season already.

Orenczuk and Meza are the two players with multiple hits for the Generals. The two hits for Meza a season-high for the freshman catcher.

Slone Greaves came in and pitched a shutout sixth inning to try to keep LSUA within striking distance.

Franklin was the only Wildcats player with multiple hits, recording two, including the deciding home run.

Game 2: LSUA 7, LC 4

With the offense sputtering and having not scored in the first four innings, Orenczuk took matters into his own hands. A hit by pitch, an error and a walk loaded the bases with one out for the junior, who crushed his second grand slam of the season to give LSUA the lead it would not surrender.

He also had a grand slam in a game at Loyola on Feb. 26.

The blast overshadowed a home run by LC’s Christian Vandergrif, whose second inning homer gave the Wildcats the first lead of game two.

Aside from that, Hunter Meche pitched flawlessly. Meche just gave up the two runs on three hits in six stellar innings. He struck out a season-high and allowed just one walk.

LC tied it in the seventh. The first three batters reached and a wild pitch brought home a run. Later, a one-out single from Alex Ashby scored the tying run. But Manuel came in and restored order, retiring the last two batters of the inning on flyouts.

A two-out rally fueled LSUA’s decisive eighth inning. Following two strikeouts to begin the inning, Zack Larson doubled and scored on an error with Bershen Minninger at the dish. After a steal of second, he scored on a Benoit RBI single, and Benoit came in on an RBI double by Ardoin.

Larson joined Orenczuk as players who had multiple hits for the Generals.

Manuel allowed three hits in the final two innings, but two of them were with two outs. Nobody was able to reach third and the Generals prevailed.

Beau Freeman led all batters with three hits in game two, while Morgan and Ashby each had two.

