LC Wildcats beat Southwestern in comeback fashion

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The saying it isn’t over until it’s over rang true for the Louisiana College Wildcat football team as they would score 21 fourth-quarter points to beat Southwestern, 34-31.

The Cats would jump out to an early 13-0 lead thanks to two Markailyn Milburn rushing touchdowns. The junior running back also finished with 70 yards on 19 carries.

Southwestern responded by scoring 31 unanswered points between the second and third quarter led by quarterback Landry Gilpin, who threw three touchdowns and took a 31-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Again, it isn’t over until it’s over.

Sophomore quarterback Sal Palermo would lead the Wildcats to three straight scoring drives that resulted in touchdowns that he contributed in, two passing and one rushing. He finished the game completing 14 passes on 34 attempts for 238 yards and three total touchdowns.

The Wildcats would find themselves leading 34-31 with 1:40 left in the game, and the defense would come up with a stop to help seal the win. Junior defensive end Micah Latin helped to apply pressure on the Pirates offense, finishing with six tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two quarterback hurries.

LC (2-1) will face the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (3-0) on Saturday, March 20 at Crusader Field.

The game will kick-off at 12:00 p.m.

