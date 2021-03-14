More than 200 professional golfers come to Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - More than 200 professional golfers came to the Oak Wing Golf Course near England Airpark to play in the Coke Dr. Pepper Open tournament.

For the 18th year, the All Pro Tour decided to hold the Coke Dr. Pepper Open tournament in Alexandria. The Coke Dr. Pepper tournament gave out $190,000 total, and first place received $36,000.

Proceeds collected at today’s event will go toward helping the Manna House.

“The Manna House is one of our charitable partners,” Brandon Moore said. “One of our main things is giving back to the local communities [and] Manna House provides meals for everyone.”

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.