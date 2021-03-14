Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 this afternoon in the 600 block of Bennett Street. Two minors, ages 16 and 5, received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

