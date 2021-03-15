2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a late Sunday night shooting. It happened just before midnight in the 3500 block of Baldwin Avenue.

Police say two victims were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

No information has been released about the conditions of the victims, what led to the shooting or any possible suspects.

The department said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

