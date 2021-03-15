Advertisement

2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects

Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.(KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a late Sunday night shooting. It happened just before midnight in the 3500 block of Baldwin Avenue.

Police say two victims were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

No information has been released about the conditions of the victims, what led to the shooting or any possible suspects.

The department said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
An adult male died in an early morning house fire in the 2000 block of Van...
Alexandria man dies in early morning fire
Alexandria Police have arrested 23-year-old Leonardo Martinez Jr. for a shooting that occurred...
MacArthur Drive shooting and arrest
Drew Brees went on Instagram to announce his retirement from the NFL after a 20-year Hall of...
Brees announces retirement from the NFL
Newton Hooper
Pineville man arrested for threatening worker at Rainbow Drive business

Latest News

Pledge Kid 3-15-2021
Pledge Kid 3-15-2021
ProTemp Staffing Job Openings available right now in Cenla.
Protemp Staffing Job Openings
Lunch Kids 3-15-2021
Lunch Kids 3-15-2021
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast