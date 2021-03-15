Alexandria chamber creating African American owned business directory

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce is creating a number of initiatives to help minority small business owners.

Currently, the chamber is developing an African American-owned business directory, including a directory for women-owned businesses and another for veteran-owned businesses. All of the directories will be displayed on the chamber’s new website, which should be complete in a couple of months.

The chamber is also working with partner organizations to create new programs that will serve minority-owned businesses here in Cenla moving forward.

The chamber is also going to be launching an app that will include the minority-owned business directories.

Chamber President Deborah Randolph says it’s all about helping these businesses thrive, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

“If you want to start a business, we have many, many resources for you, and coaching is available. Whether it’s to write a business plan, write a marketing plan for your business, whether it’s looking to scale your business, or if you already have that business but are looking to expand it and you want some assistance in planning that out for example, that kind of assistance is available.”

The new app should be launching in the next four to six months.

The chamber is gathering information for the minority-owned business directory now. If you are a small business owner that would like to be included in the list, call the chamber at 318-442-6671 .

Additional programs will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The chamber also offers free workshops on a variety of topics, as well as hands-on training at the small business development center, which is located inside the chamber.

For more information, you can visit the chamber’s website here.

