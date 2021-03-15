BOOT UP! LSU men’s basketball headed to NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team is going back to the dance. The Tigers will be the No. 8 seed in the East Region and will play St. Bonaventure the No. 9 seed on Saturday, March 20.

The Tigers are going back to the dance for just the first time under head coach Will Wade. In 2019 LSU was led by interim head coach Tony Benford as the LSU Athletic Department had suspended Wade.

During the 2019 NCAA Tournament under Benford, the Tigers reached the Sweet Sixteen and were the No. 3 seed in the East Region.

LSU will be led by All-SEC performers Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, and JaVonte Smart.

LSU came up short earlier in the day to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship 80-79. The Tigers had three good looks at the basket that would not fall.

