Brees signs joining NBC Sports after retiring from the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees already has another career waiting for him after his Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

Brees announced that he will be taking his talents to NBC Sports. Brees will work as an analyst for Football Night in America and will also be a game analyst for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame football.

RELATED: Brees announces retirement from the NFL

“I’m part of the team now, a new team,” Brees said. “I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it’s been such an important part of my life.”

The now-retired quarterback will also work at other NBC sporting events including Super Bowl LVI and the Olympics.

“We’re excited to have Drew on our team,” Pete Bevacqua Chairman for NBC Sports Group said in a statement. “We know that Drew will apply the same work ethic and continuously positive attitude to everything he touches at NBC Sports and we know, as his new teammates, he’ll make us better.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.