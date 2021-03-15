Advertisement

Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post Monday that labels will contain “credible information” about the vaccines from the World Health Organization. They will be in English and five other languages, with more languages added in coming weeks.

“For example, we’re adding a label on posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that notes COVID-19 vaccines go through tests for safety and effectiveness before they’re approved,” Zuckerberg said.

The social network is also adding a tool to help get users vaccinated by connecting them to information about where and when they can get their shot.

Facebook and Instagram have been criticized for allowing anti-vaccination propaganda to spread and for being woefully slow in weeding out the misinformation, often with fact-checks, labels and other restrained measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
An adult male died in an early morning house fire in the 2000 block of Van...
Alexandria man dies in early morning fire
Alexandria Police have arrested 23-year-old Leonardo Martinez Jr. for a shooting that occurred...
MacArthur Drive shooting and arrest
Drew Brees went on Instagram to announce his retirement from the NFL after a 20-year Hall of...
Brees announces retirement from the NFL
Newton Hooper
Pineville man arrested for threatening worker at Rainbow Drive business

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
‘Mank’ leads Academy Awards nominations with 10 nods
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote COVID-19 relief plan’s benefits
Pledge Kid 3-15-2021
Pledge Kid 3-15-2021
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, a woman works at a computer in New York.
Cheerleader’s mom accused of making ‘deepfakes’ of rivals
ProTemp Staffing Job Openings available right now in Cenla.
Protemp Staffing Job Openings