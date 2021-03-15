Advertisement

La. OMV warns drivers of impostor motor vehicle websites

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) issued a warning to drivers in the state that there are some third-party websites that are preying on them to obtain their personal data.

Officials said the sites are collecting credit card information and overcharging people for online vehicle registration services.

Drivers are encouraged to only use www.expresslane.org for online registration renewals.

“We have had reports from our citizens who were deceived into providing sensitive information to other websites,” said OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “We encourage our customers to utilize our online services when they can, but they should be aware of the dangers associated with some third-party websites.”

OMV offers the following tips for safe and secure online transactions:

  • Instead of using an internet search engine, type the URL directly into the address bar.
  • Verify the correct URL before entering personal information.
  • Check your bank or credit card statements frequently.
  • Print and save your receipt.
  • Third-party websites often include advertisements

If you encounter an imposter registration website, you are encouraged to go to www.lsp.org and fill out the form under “Suspicious Activity” to report it.

