Murder trial continued to October after Rapides public defender quits

Three new attorneys join Karen Harrison case
Marilyn Maricle, Glenn Maricle, Karen Harrison
By Brooke Buford
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A trial for an Elizabeth mother charged with the murder of her daughter who suffered from cerebral palsy, has been moved to October after her last public defender quit three weeks before the trial was set to begin.

As we reported last week, the trial for Karen Harrison was set to start April 5. Harrison and two others, Glen and Marilyn Maricle, are accused in the death of her daughter, Cyra. But, sometime after a bond hearing last Monday, where all indications were that the trial was on track, Harrison’s public defender, Andree Jacques, quit the Rapides Parish Indigent Defender Board.

On Monday, three new attorneys joined the case to represent Harrison - James Word, Chuck Johnson and Tiffany Sanders.

The defense moved for a continuance, and Judge Chris Hazel granted it.

A status conference is set now for March 24. The new trial date is set for Oct. 18. The case is being prosecuted by Brian Cespiva.

