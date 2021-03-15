Advertisement

NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River

The Cane River
The Cane River(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches Parish woman who went missing back in 1993 is believed to have been found in her vehicle in the Cane River.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn, who was reported missing by her family back on November 3, 1993. She was 40 years old at that time.

NPSO received information back then that she may have driven her vehicle off into the Cane River, which is south of Natchitoches. The investigation unit was unsure about the exact location and she was unable to be located.

However, a few weeks ago, the sheriff’s office received information from a fisherman that a vehicle was spotted in the river.

On March 12, 2021, the sheriff’s office dive team searched the river, and by March 15, the dive team, along with the Calcasieu Parish marine unit, found a Honda Civic, the same vehicle that Vaughn was reported missing in.

The divers were able to get into the vehicle and found human remains and identification, which led them to believe the remains were of Kara Vaughn. Captain Tony Moran with NPSO said tests will be done on the body to confirm that it is Vaughn.

Reports on prior occasions said that Vaughn told family members that she would drive her car into the river, to never be found again. Vaughn’s family has been notified about the incident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
Alexandria Police have arrested 23-year-old Leonardo Martinez Jr. for a shooting that occurred...
MacArthur Drive shooting and arrest
An adult male died in an early morning house fire in the 2000 block of Van...
Alexandria man dies in early morning fire
Drew Brees went on Instagram to announce his retirement from the NFL after a 20-year Hall of...
Brees announces retirement from the NFL
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects

Latest News

Mark Daniels Jr.
Mark Daniels Jr.
Kris Prestridge
Kris Prestridge
Wes Higgins
Wes Higgins
Lisa Harris
Lisa Harris