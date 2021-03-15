NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches Parish woman who went missing back in 1993 is believed to have been found in her vehicle in the Cane River.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn, who was reported missing by her family back on November 3, 1993. She was 40 years old at that time.

NPSO received information back then that she may have driven her vehicle off into the Cane River, which is south of Natchitoches. The investigation unit was unsure about the exact location and she was unable to be located.

However, a few weeks ago, the sheriff’s office received information from a fisherman that a vehicle was spotted in the river.

On March 12, 2021, the sheriff’s office dive team searched the river, and by March 15, the dive team, along with the Calcasieu Parish marine unit, found a Honda Civic, the same vehicle that Vaughn was reported missing in.

The divers were able to get into the vehicle and found human remains and identification, which led them to believe the remains were of Kara Vaughn. Captain Tony Moran with NPSO said tests will be done on the body to confirm that it is Vaughn.

Reports on prior occasions said that Vaughn told family members that she would drive her car into the river, to never be found again. Vaughn’s family has been notified about the incident.

