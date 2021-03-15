Advertisement

Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.
Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.(Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home.

The baby’s mother was also wounded. The 6-month-old girl was later found unharmed.

A police spokeswoman says 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home.

Jail records show Halfacre was being held Monday on preliminary murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Police identified him Sunday as “the suspect” in the killings Saturday night of two men, a woman and a 7-year-old girl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
Alexandria Police have arrested 23-year-old Leonardo Martinez Jr. for a shooting that occurred...
MacArthur Drive shooting and arrest
An adult male died in an early morning house fire in the 2000 block of Van...
Alexandria man dies in early morning fire
Drew Brees went on Instagram to announce his retirement from the NFL after a 20-year Hall of...
Brees announces retirement from the NFL
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law...
3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote COVID-19 rescue plan’s benefits
The Cane River
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement