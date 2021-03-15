Region 6 Office of Public Health announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week of March 15-19
Individuals must meet Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 eligibility criteria to be vaccinated
BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - The schedule for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 6 for the week of March 15-19, 2021 is listed below. Region 6 includes the parishes of Rapides, Vernon, Avoyelles, Concordia, Catahoula, LaSalle, Grant and Winn. Vaccines are by appointment only for anyone meeting eligibility criteria.
Additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.
Vaccines will be available only for the following groups:
Eligibility by Age or Condition
- People 65 and older
- Dialysis patients
- Pregnant people
People with Certain Medical Conditions
People 18-64 (or 16+ for Pfizer vaccine only) with at least one of the conditions listed below by the CDC. To receive the vaccine, people with these underlying medical conditions should complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form (English | Spanish | Vietnamese) to receive the vaccine (providers should have available if individuals are not able to print and complete in advance):
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic liver disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Current or former smoker
- Cystic fibrosis
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Overweight (body mass index [BMI] of 25 or higher less than 30)
- Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher but less than 40)
- Severe obesity (BMI of 40 or higher)
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
Eligibility by Workforce Category
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Dialysis providers and staff
- Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
- Unpaid family caregivers to people who are receiving licensed home and community-based services
- American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Any staff working in congregate facilities (prisons/jails, shelters, dorms, rehab/detox centers, group homes)
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Louisiana Unified Command Group
- State legislators
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
- Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare
