Region 6 Office of Public Health announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week of March 15-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - The schedule for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 6 for the week of March 15-19, 2021 is listed below. Region 6 includes the parishes of Rapides, Vernon, Avoyelles, Concordia, Catahoula, LaSalle, Grant and Winn. Vaccines are by appointment only for anyone meeting eligibility criteria.

Additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week of March 15-19 (Region 6) (LDH)

Vaccines will be available only for the following groups:

Eligibility by Age or Condition

People 65 and older

Dialysis patients

Pregnant people

People with Certain Medical Conditions

People 18-64 (or 16+ for Pfizer vaccine only) with at least one of the conditions listed below by the CDC. To receive the vaccine, people with these underlying medical conditions should complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form (English | Spanish | Vietnamese) to receive the vaccine (providers should have available if individuals are not able to print and complete in advance):

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic liver disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Current or former smoker

Cystic fibrosis

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Overweight (body mass index [BMI] of 25 or higher less than 30)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher but less than 40)

Severe obesity (BMI of 40 or higher)

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Eligibility by Workforce Category

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff

Behavioral health providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Dialysis providers and staff

Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

Unpaid family caregivers to people who are receiving licensed home and community-based services

American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Any staff working in congregate facilities (prisons/jails, shelters, dorms, rehab/detox centers, group homes)

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State legislators

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare

