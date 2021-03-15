RPSO seeks public’s assistance locating juvenile Alyssa Herbert

The following was released to us by RPSO:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Alyssa Herbert.

Alyssa is a 17-year-old white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′1″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

On Saturday, March 13, Alyssa was reported missing from a residence located in the Kelly Land Subdivision. Alyssa was last seen on the day of the report entering a white Ford F-150 truck. At the time, Herbert was wearing blue striped shorts and a black jacket.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Alyssa, you are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

