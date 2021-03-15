Advertisement

RPSO seeks public’s assistance locating juvenile Alyssa Herbert

Alyssa Herbert
Alyssa Herbert(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Tommy Carnline
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released to us by RPSO:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Alyssa Herbert.

Alyssa is a 17-year-old white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes.  She is 5′1″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

On Saturday, March 13, Alyssa was reported missing from a residence located in the Kelly Land Subdivision.  Alyssa was last seen on the day of the report entering a white Ford F-150 truck.  At the time, Herbert was wearing blue striped shorts and a black jacket.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Alyssa, you are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

