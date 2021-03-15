Special Election Preview: Jim Davis, 5th Congressional District candidate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Election day is just around the corner for the 5th Congressional District special election and 12 candidates are vying for the seat that’s now vacant after the death of Luke Letlow.

Those candidates are Sandra “Candy” Cristophe, Chad Conerly, Jim Davis, Allen Guillory, Robert Lansden, Julia Letlow, Jaycee Magnuson, Horace Melton III, Vinny Mendoza, Richard Pannell, Sancha Smith and Errol Victor Sr.

KNOE has been previewing the candidates and their platforms and continues with Jim Davis.

Jim Davis is running with no party affiliation. He is from Tallulah, Louisiana but currently calls Monroe home. Davis is an ordained minister and comes from a military family. He’s passionate about America.

“My platform is to unite our country. Both of the parties have been fighting against each other,” Davis said. “So we need to bring about unity in our country. So let’s move America forward. Together. Together we can.”

Davis not only is passionate about America but he wants what is best for the 5th District and the people who live here.

“The values that are very important to me, are equally important to everyone. Unity, more wages for teachers, teaching increased funding for salary and staff positions, and not only that, but in reference to more agricultural funding for farmers, and the reference to this COVID-19 pandemic...we need to bring about herd immunity as expeditiously as possible,” Davis said.

He also believes that change is important and moving forward is vital.

“I believe Black lives matter because all lives matter. Not only that, but more increased funding for police to bring about more awareness in terms of training for police,” Davis said.

