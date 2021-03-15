Special Election Preview: Vinny Mendoza, 5th Congressional District candidate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Election day is just around the corner for the 5th Congressional District special election and 12 candidates are vying for the seat that’s now vacant after the death of Luke Letlow.

Those candidates are Sandra “Candy” Cristophe, Chad Conerly, Jim Davis, Allen Guillory, Robert Lansden, Julia Letlow, Jaycee Magnuson, Horace Melton III, Vinny Mendoza, Richard Pannell, Sancha Smith and Errol Victor Sr.

KNOE has been previewing the candidates and their platforms and continues with Vinny Mendoza.

Mendoza is a Democrat from Kenner, Louisiana. He is a retired Air Force Veteran, an organic farmer, and wants a chance to serve the 5th district.

“My proposal is to keep what we have that is working by improving it,” Mendoza said.

He believes tackling healthcare in the U.S. and taking care of people is vital.

“We have a lot of people dying from COVID 19. We need to make sure that they have health care to take care of them right now. We have six out of 10 people receiving public health care and two out of 10 people without any health care. So, you know, I believe that it’s possible for everybody to have a high-quality health care, including those they already have it,” Mendoza said.

He feels that a lot of people pay way too much for healthcare when they don’t make enough, and wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 dollars or higher.

“As a nation, we have a food security problem right now. We don’t have enough food, we have people, even middle-class people, going to food banks to get food because they can’t afford it,” Mendoza said.

So if elected, he plans to focus on getting people fed and paid.

