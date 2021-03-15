Tigers come up short as Alabama takes SEC Tournament title 80-79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers trailing 80-79 with 7.3 seconds left had three shots to at the game-winning basket and a chance to win their first Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship since 1980, but the shot wouldn’t fall.

It was a back-and-forth game between the Tigers and Tide LSU was led by Alabama native Trendon Watford who scored a game-high 30 points and had a chance and a three to win the game, but his shot came up short.

The Tide won their first game since 1991 and were led by Jaden Schackelford who score 21 for Alabama and hit five threes from behind the arc.

After the missed three by Watford, Andre Hyatt caught the ball of the rim and his shot around the rim fell short and Darius Days tip-in attempt wouldn’t fall either as time expired.

2021 All-SEC Tournament Team

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Herb Jones, Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama *

* MVP

