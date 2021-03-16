Advertisement

2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a fireworks stash exploded in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood, and sending up a huge plume of smoke.

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris in a yard also on fire.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects
Alyssa Herbert
RPSO seeks public’s assistance locating juvenile Alyssa Herbert
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
Larry L. Sistrunk
Man wanted for shootings in Chicago arrested in Mansura

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.
7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Caro's Authentic Mexican/Caribbean Cuisine in Alexandria, La.
TV Dinners: Caro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine