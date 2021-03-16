Attorneys: Kayla Giles trial still on track for May 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and defense attorneys for Kayla Giles indicated Tuesday that her trial is still on track to start May 17.

Giles is charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice for the Sept. 2018 shooting death of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr. in an Alexandria Walmart parking lot.

She was in court Tuesday for a status conference. Assistant Attorney General Brooke Harris and defense attorney George Higgins told Judge Greg Beard they’re waiting on a response from the Third Circuit Court of Appeal on writs Higgins filed in the case. Depending on the results, they could go to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Judge Beard also asked about the status of who will assist Harris in prosecuting the case. In a story first reported on by The Advocate, Harris’ co-counsel, Pat Magee, resigned from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office earlier this month following a sexual harassment complaint. Harris said there’s no official announcement yet as to who will join her, but said, “Regardless, they’ll be up to speed and ready to go for May 17.”

A final pre-trial is set for April 21.

