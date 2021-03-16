DOTD completes hurricane debris removal in Vernon Parish

The following was released to us by LADOTD:

VERNON PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that all hurricane debris has been removed from state roadways in Vernon Parish, following the impacts of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, which made landfall on August 27, 2020, and October 9, 2020, respectively.

Crews began debris pickup immediately following Hurricane Laura and continued after Delta, and since then, have removed 212,349 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris from state-maintained routes in Vernon Parish.

Debris removal operations in Avoyelles Parish were completed on March 7, 2021.

Debris pickup continues in the central LA region, which includes Sabine, Grant, Natchitoches and Rapides Parishes due to the volume of storm debris left behind.

Statewide, crews have removed more than 3.2 million cubic yards of debris from state right-of-way.

DOTD would like to remind citizens of the following important tips for assisting the debris removal process. As a reminder, any debris placed on state roadways after the final pass has begun or after final completion will have to be removed through normal means and will not be removed by state contractors.

State contractors are only able to remove debris from state right-of-way.

Dark-colored bagged debris will not be removed.

Please do not put debris on power lines, fire hydrants, utility stub outs or anything that would hinder the claw that grabs the debris.

Residents can monitor www.511la.org for the latest statistical information, debris routes where there has been a pass, and where planned debris pickup is scheduled.

