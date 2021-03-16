Advertisement

Former Saint Trey Hendrickson agrees to deal with the Bengals

Florida Atlantic defensive end Trey Hendrickson competes in a drill at the 2017 NFL football...
Florida Atlantic defensive end Trey Hendrickson competes in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis.(Gregory Payan | Source: Associated Press)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Trey Hendrickson’s time in New Orleans appears over. Tonight, the defensive end agreed to a deal with the Bengals worth possibly $60 million over four years.

Last season, Hendrickson racked up 13.5 sacks for the Saints. Hendrickson played four seasons total for the Black and Gold.

The 2017 draftee totaled 20 sacks in New Orleans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
Alexandria Police have arrested 23-year-old Leonardo Martinez Jr. for a shooting that occurred...
MacArthur Drive shooting and arrest
An adult male died in an early morning house fire in the 2000 block of Van...
Alexandria man dies in early morning fire
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects

Latest News

Winston agrees to a one-year deal worth $12 million.
Jameis Winston agrees to a one-year deal with the Saints
Southern Jaguars
Southern looks to rebound, while continuing to evaluate QB situation
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
LSU baseball moves up in national polls after going 5-0
LC Wildcats football team takes the field
Maddox and Wildcats prepare for UMHB Crusaders