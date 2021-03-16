Former Saint Trey Hendrickson agrees to deal with the Bengals
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Trey Hendrickson’s time in New Orleans appears over. Tonight, the defensive end agreed to a deal with the Bengals worth possibly $60 million over four years.
Last season, Hendrickson racked up 13.5 sacks for the Saints. Hendrickson played four seasons total for the Black and Gold.
The 2017 draftee totaled 20 sacks in New Orleans.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.