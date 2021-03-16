Former Saint Trey Hendrickson agrees to deal with the Bengals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Trey Hendrickson’s time in New Orleans appears over. Tonight, the defensive end agreed to a deal with the Bengals worth possibly $60 million over four years.

The #Bengals are signing DE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract with $32 million in the first two years, per source. Huge deal for one of last season's breakout stars. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Last season, Hendrickson racked up 13.5 sacks for the Saints. Hendrickson played four seasons total for the Black and Gold.

The 2017 draftee totaled 20 sacks in New Orleans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.