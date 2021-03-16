Four Louisiana artists, two motion pictures made in state earn Oscar nominations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Louisiana-made motion pictures earned a total of four Academy Award nominations, and four additional Oscar nominations went to Louisiana-based artists for other projects, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

One Night in Miami, which filmed in LaPlace, New Orleans and Thibodaux, picked up three Academy Award nominations: Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Leslie Odom Jr.), Best Adapted Screenplay (Kemp Powers) and Best Original Song (Odom’s Speak Now). The production reported $13.9 million in Louisiana spending, including $4.5 million in Louisiana resident payroll.

Greyhound, the World War II drama filmed in Baton Rouge aboard the USS Kidd and at Celtic Studios, was nominated for Best Sound (Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler and Jeff Sawyer). The production spent more than $31.6 million in Louisiana, including $6.34 million in Louisiana resident payroll.

Louisiana artists nominated for Academy Awards in other projects include:

Jon Batiste and Trent Reznor, Best Original Score for Soul , with Atticus Ross. The trio won a Golden Globe in this category in February. The Pixar film also is nominated in the Sound and Animated Feature Film categories.

Terence Blanchard, Best Original Score for Da 5 Bloods .

Garrett Bradley, Best Documentary Feature for Amazon Studios’ Time .

Dan Janvey of New Orleans-based Court 13 Arts, Best Picture for Nomadland. Janvey, one of several producers of the film, also produced 2012′s Louisiana-filmed Beasts of the Southern Wild. Nomadland also earned nominations for Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.

