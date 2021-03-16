Advertisement

Jameis Winston agrees to a one-year deal with the Saints

Winston agrees to a one-year deal worth $12 million.
Winston agrees to a one-year deal worth $12 million.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston will be back in the Black and Gold for the 2021 season. He agreed to a one-year deal worth $12 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Winston acknowledged he’ll be back in New Orleans with a tweet.

Last season, Winston was on a one-year deal with the Saints for $1.1 million. Winston previously played for the Bucs.

With Drew Brees retired, Winston will be in an open competition with Taysom Hill for the starting QB spot.

Hill started four games last season at quarterback, with a 3-1 record. Winston logged no starts at QB in 2020.

