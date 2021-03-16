Jameis Winston agrees to a one-year deal with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston will be back in the Black and Gold for the 2021 season. He agreed to a one-year deal worth $12 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jameis Winston reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Saints, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Winston acknowledged he’ll be back in New Orleans with a tweet.

Last season, Winston was on a one-year deal with the Saints for $1.1 million. Winston previously played for the Bucs.

With Drew Brees retired, Winston will be in an open competition with Taysom Hill for the starting QB spot.

Hill started four games last season at quarterback, with a 3-1 record. Winston logged no starts at QB in 2020.

