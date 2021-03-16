Local man focused on ‘Making a Change’ and ending domestic violence

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Wayne Compton celebrated his 21st birthday on March 15. However, he chose a different way to celebrate this particular year.

“I’m thankful and blessed for another year,” Compton said. “I’m going to go [and] spend it out there at the cemetery.”

This is the same cemetery where his sister, Destiny Compton, is buried. Destiny was one of two victims in a double homicide that happened on February 7.

“The night of the incident, I was pacing back and forth,” Compton said. “I couldn’t sleep that night. I was wondering what could I’ve done to help the situation.”

As the big brother, Compton naturally wanted to protect his sister but now his reach goes beyond just family.

“I decided to come up with this to save another life,” Compton said.

Compton made an organization called “#MakingAChange.”

“Making a Change is an everyday hashtag,” Compton said. “Every day you wake up, and you make two decisions. One decision is to keep living the lifestyle that I am living, or are you going to do something to make a change to affect your life forever.”

Even in his darkest moments, Compton managed to find the light. He is now devoted to helping people escape domestic violence, which is why he partnered with the Family Justice Center in Pineville and various other organizations.

“With me not being able to be there for her and save her life,” Compton said. “I’m hoping now I can save hundreds of lives, millions of lives.”

Compton will hold a “stop domestic violence” rally on March 28 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.