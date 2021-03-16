Advertisement

LSUA named 2021 best online RN to BSN program in the state

LSUA
LSUA(LSUA)
By LSUA
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has been named the 2021 Best Online RN to BSN Program in Louisiana by RegisteredNursing.org.

Having received this same ranking in 2020, LSUA’s Department of Nursing remains the dominant program in the state.

“LSUA has a longstanding tradition of being one of the best programs in the state, so it is great to have others recognize the level of excellence at our university,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor. “As the pandemic has also increased the use of virtual education, it is important to know that our students can receive the same quality education online or in the classroom.”

Per RegisteredNursing.Org, data points used to compile the list include statistics regarding accreditation, types or nursing programs, ratio of program completion, annual tuition and fees, ratio of tenured faculty, graduation rates, etc.

For more information on the online RN to BSN program, visit the LSUA webpage by clicking here.

