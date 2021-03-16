LWC says website down due to maintenance will be operational again by noon Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) said its website is currently down and has been for the last two days so technicians could program and test the website.

LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said the website needed to be programmed and tested due to President Joe Biden signing the American Rescue Plan into law on March 11.

The bill will extend federal unemployment insurance benefits until Sept. 6.

“With only two days between the bill being signed into law and claimants’ filing for the week ending March 13, additional programming and implementation time was needed,” Dejoie said in a statement to WAFB.

Claimants will be able to file unemployment claims this week and payments will process this week, according to the LWC.

“We expect the system to be fully functional no later than noon on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The 72 hours needed for programming and testing will improve system functionality and claims processing,” Dejoie said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.