Man wanted for shootings in Chicago arrested in Mansura

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man wanted in Chicago was arrested in Mansura on Monday, March 15.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office says their assistance was asked for in locating Larry L. Sistrunk, 27, who is wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend and her grandparents multiple times.

APSO says Sistrunk was located in an apartment on Mary Jane Street in Mansura. Shortly after, he voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Sistrunk was booked at the APSO DC-1 jail facility. Authorities from Illinois seek to extradite Sistrunk back to the state.

