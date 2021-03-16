Advertisement

Man wanted for shootings in Chicago arrested in Mansura

Larry L. Sistrunk
Larry L. Sistrunk(Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man wanted in Chicago was arrested in Mansura on Monday, March 15.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office says their assistance was asked for in locating Larry L. Sistrunk, 27, who is wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend and her grandparents multiple times.

APSO says Sistrunk was located in an apartment on Mary Jane Street in Mansura. Shortly after, he voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Sistrunk was booked at the APSO DC-1 jail facility. Authorities from Illinois seek to extradite Sistrunk back to the state.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
Alexandria Police have arrested 23-year-old Leonardo Martinez Jr. for a shooting that occurred...
MacArthur Drive shooting and arrest
An adult male died in an early morning house fire in the 2000 block of Van...
Alexandria man dies in early morning fire
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects

Latest News

The Chalet Lounge in Alexandria, La.
Alexandria bar ‘scraping by’ with ongoing COVID restrictions
Gregory "P-Paw" Ray and his grandson Jackson Churchman.
Celebrating unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic
Celebrating unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic
Pandemic restrictions continue the struggles for Cenla bars