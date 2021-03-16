Advertisement

Natchitoches addresses concerns over water leak adjustments

By Hannah Wenninger
The following was released to us by the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public of changes to the City’s policy regarding cost adjustments due to water leaks for utility customers. Per the State of Louisiana Attorney General, government agencies are not allowed to make adjustments to utility bills regarding water leaks.

What this means for our customers is although we cannot make an adjustment for water leaks due to a burst waterline, the City will be able to arrange a payment plan to the customer, upon request, if unable to pay the full amount for water usage through the meter.

Most recently, the City was hit by a winter storm in which customers experienced burst waterlines or water leaks. Customers are now receiving their monthly bill for that cycle which includes the dates of the winter storm. If you had a burst waterline or water leak, your bill is probably higher than your average monthly bill due to the water usage that passed through the meter.

We understand this is frustrating for our customers but ask for your patience and understanding as we work to implement the payment plan process to assist in these situations. We also ask our customers to analyze their bill each month and notify us immediately if your monthly usage changes. You may have a leak and not know it. If you suspect you have a leak, please contact the Utility Service Center and an employee will be dispatched to assist you. If the leak is determined to be on your side of the meter, you will need to contact a plumber of your choosing to fix the leak.

If this is the case and you are unable to pay your utility bill in full, please contact the Utility Service Center at (318)357-3830 or stop by their offices at 806 Second Street to arrange a payment plan for these charges.

