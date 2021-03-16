Oregon State to meet on possible discipline to former LSU President F. King Alexander

CORVALLIS, Ore. (WAFB) - Oregon State University Board of Trustees announced that they are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, March 17 on the allegations surrounding former LSU President F. King Alexander and how he handled sexual misconduct and dating violence, during his tenure at LSU.

In a statement released from OSU, they stated that members of their Board of Trustees would review the Husch Blackwell report issued on March 5, on behalf of the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and report back to the OSU community. That review prompted the scheduling this week of a Board meeting.

Alexander faces the prospect of discipline, including potential termination on how he handled things while president at LSU.

In the statement from OSU, the purpose of Wednesday’s meeting is to review the findings and recommendations of the LSU report and discuss in public session with President Alexander his leadership over Title IX at LSU and subsequent information that has been shared about Title IX and handling of sexual violence and misconduct at LSU.

An Oregon State public board meeting notice states that the board will hold an executive session pursuant to consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing and pursuant.

They will also review and evaluate the employment-related performance of the chief executive officer of any public body, a public officer, employee or staff member who does not request an open hearing.

