Report: Saints have interest in cornerback Richard Sherman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are reportedly interested in cornerback Richard Sherman, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Sherman played the last two seasons in San Francisco.

Before that though, he was considered one of the best cornerbacks in football as a member of the ‘Legion of Boom’ secondary in Seattle. Current Saints secondary coach Kris Richard was the secondary coach and eventually defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

Sherman will turn 33 years old and only played in five games last season. He has 36 career interceptions.

The Saints have a need at cornerback with the release of Janoris Jenkins.

