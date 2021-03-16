Saints release former LSU LB Kwon Alexander

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have officially released former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander, according to Adam Schefter.

Saints officially released LB Kwon Alexander today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Alexander’s release is not surprising. He tore his achilles in Week 16 and was due $13.4 million this season.

The Saints traded a conditional fifth-round draft pick to acquire him from the San Francisco 49ers last season.

In just seven games with the Black and Gold, the former Tiger finished with 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He had a total of 57 tackles and a sack in 2020, playing the first five games with the San Francisco 49ers.

Alexander posted on Instagram saying “Mannnn I had fun with some dawgs ! Thanks @saints for giving me a opportunity to showcase my talents! Everything was live ! Let’s see what’s about to happen next ! God knows!”

