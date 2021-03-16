Saints release former LSU LB Kwon Alexander
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have officially released former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander, according to Adam Schefter.
Alexander’s release is not surprising. He tore his achilles in Week 16 and was due $13.4 million this season.
The Saints traded a conditional fifth-round draft pick to acquire him from the San Francisco 49ers last season.
In just seven games with the Black and Gold, the former Tiger finished with 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He had a total of 57 tackles and a sack in 2020, playing the first five games with the San Francisco 49ers.
Alexander posted on Instagram saying “Mannnn I had fun with some dawgs ! Thanks @saints for giving me a opportunity to showcase my talents! Everything was live ! Let’s see what’s about to happen next ! God knows!”
