Southern looks to rebound, while continuing to evaluate QB situation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It still can be jarring to see Louisiana teams playing college football this time of year but there are certainly many doing that, including the Southern Jaguars, who return to action this week after a bye.

The Jags (1-1) are looking to get back in the win column this week after their March 6 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. They will be hitting the road to take on Texas Southern (0-1) in Houston.

During Monday’s SWAC coaches’ media session, Southern head coach Dawson Odums said the bye week was good for his guys to get right mentally, while the quarterbacks are still being evaluated. Odums added Southern is forming a game plan that will include both Ladarius Skelton and John Lampley. Meanwhile, a third quarterback, Bubba McDaniel, is close to being 100 percent after suffering a hand injury.

“Our best football has yet to be played; it is still in front of us,” Odums explained. “But since we have been here, we have found a way to get better. We have found a way to overcome any adversity we have faced, and we are facing that again. So, we are going to need to play very well and we know if we are going to play well, it starts with the quarterback position and when those guys are locked in mentally, then we got a chance to be successful.”

It will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Houston on Saturday, March 20. The Tigers have only played one game this spring season, which ended in a 20-19 loss to Prairie View.

