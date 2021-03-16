Special Election Preview: Chad Conerly, 5th Congressional District candidate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Election day is just around the corner for the 5th Congressional District special election and 12 candidates are vying for the seat that’s now vacant after the death of Luke Letlow.

Those candidates are Sandra “Candy” Cristophe, Chad Conerly, Jim Davis, Allen Guillory, Robert Lansden, Julia Letlow, Jaycee Magnuson, Horace Melton III, Vinny Mendoza, Richard Pannell, Sancha Smith and Errol Victor Sr.

KNOE has been previewing the candidates and their platforms and continues with Chad Conerly.

Chad Conerly is a Republican from Kentwood, Louisiana.

He’s an Air Force veteran who served in the Iraq war and served as principal budget advisor to the Air Force Global Strike Command Comptroller,

But above all that, he says he is a farmer and deeply understands the issues of a very rural 5th district.

“I’m really focused on rural infrastructure and rural development. I’m running a congressional campaign off of a Verizon hotspot, because the internet service in the country is so bad,” Conerly said.

Conerly says he sometimes has to go into the Starbucks in town to do meetings.

He feels widening broadband is vital to the growth of the district.

“And I think this pandemic has really highlighted the fact there’s so many students that live in the country that have a lot of learning issues, trying to learn remotely when you know, its not going full speed, is affecting them,” Conerly said.

He also believes having better broadband access in the economy would allow economic growth.

“So actually, that’s one of the important one of the reasons you need to get in the academy open. But also, if you get the broadband into the more rural areas, it would allow economic growth in these rural areas, because more folks would be able to work from home or folks be able to move out into the country,” Conerly said.

If elected, there are a few things he would want to get started on but getting the economy open is a priority.

“Well, first is absolutely opening the economy. I think we need an election integrity to make sure that elections are free and safe. I think we need big tech censorship, under control, just to make sure about from both sides flow freely,” Conerly said. “Those are probably the key areas.”

