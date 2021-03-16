Advertisement

Special Election Preview: Chad Conerly, 5th Congressional District candidate

By KNOE Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNOE) - Election day is just around the corner for the 5th Congressional District Special Election, and twelve candidates are vying for the seat that’s now vacant after the death of Luke Letlow.

Over the next 10 days, we’ll continue previewing the candidates and their platforms.

In this interview, Chad Conerly shares his platform.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
Alexandria Police have arrested 23-year-old Leonardo Martinez Jr. for a shooting that occurred...
MacArthur Drive shooting and arrest
An adult male died in an early morning house fire in the 2000 block of Van...
Alexandria man dies in early morning fire
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects

Latest News

Special Election Preview: Chad Conerly, 5th Congressional District candidate
The Chalet Lounge in Alexandria, La.
Alexandria bar ‘scraping by’ with ongoing COVID restrictions
Gregory "P-Paw" Ray and his grandson Jackson Churchman.
Celebrating unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic
Celebrating unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic