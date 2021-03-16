Advertisement

SURVEY: RAPC bicycle and pedestrian user survey

The Rapides Area Planning Commission is creating a full bicycle-pedestrian plan to expand those...
The Rapides Area Planning Commission is creating a full bicycle-pedestrian plan to expand those lanes throughout the major roadways in the city.(KALB)
By RAPC
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (RAPC) - The Rapides Area Planning Commission, the local Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), has released the online Alexandria-Pineville Bicycle and Pedestrian User Survey created to gauge the public’s perceptions and experience in walking and bicycling in the urbanized area.

Your opinion counts! All Alexandria-Pineville residents are encouraged to complete the brief, 10 question public input survey regarding your perception towards bicycling and walking in their city. The survey takes approximately 8 minutes to complete.

The survey will be available on the RAPC’s website, www.rapc.info until March 23rd, 2021. Paper surveys may be obtained from RAPC by calling 318-487-5401 or by emailing jbolen@rapc.info.

Survey Link: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6237721/Alexandria-Pineville-Bicycle-Pedestrian-User-Survey

