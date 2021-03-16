Advertisement

Wildcats fall in closing moments of ASC title game to Ozarks

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcat men’s basketball team found themselves on the short end of a last-second shot attempt as they lost to the Ozarks Eagles in the American Southwest Conference championship game, 74-72.

With five seconds left in the game while trailing 74-71, senior guard Kae’ron Baker was fouled and had the chance to shoot free throws. Baker would make the first free throw, to make the score 74-72, and would intentionally miss the second one. His missed free-throw allowed senior Trey Ames to get the offensive rebound. Ames would attempt a lay-up, but the basket would not fall as time expired.

“I’m extremely proud,” head coach Reni Mason said. “We could have folded, but the kids gave us everything they had. I tweeted out how grateful I am to be their coach. I salute the Louisiana College Wildcats. They played as hard as they could in a very tough environment.”

Baker put on a stellar performance in his final game as a Wildcat, scoring a game-high 36 points. Junior center Galen Smith, Jr. finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

This was LC’s second-ever ASC Tournament final appearance, and the first since 2016. The Wildcats finish their season with an 11-5 record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
Alexandria Police have arrested 23-year-old Leonardo Martinez Jr. for a shooting that occurred...
MacArthur Drive shooting and arrest
An adult male died in an early morning house fire in the 2000 block of Van...
Alexandria man dies in early morning fire
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects

Latest News

Florida Atlantic defensive end Trey Hendrickson competes in a drill at the 2017 NFL football...
Former Saint Trey Hendrickson agrees to deal with the Bengals
Winston agrees to a one-year deal worth $12 million.
Jameis Winston agrees to a one-year deal with the Saints
Southern Jaguars
Southern looks to rebound, while continuing to evaluate QB situation
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
LSU baseball moves up in national polls after going 5-0