Wildcats fall in closing moments of ASC title game to Ozarks

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcat men’s basketball team found themselves on the short end of a last-second shot attempt as they lost to the Ozarks Eagles in the American Southwest Conference championship game, 74-72.

With five seconds left in the game while trailing 74-71, senior guard Kae’ron Baker was fouled and had the chance to shoot free throws. Baker would make the first free throw, to make the score 74-72, and would intentionally miss the second one. His missed free-throw allowed senior Trey Ames to get the offensive rebound. Ames would attempt a lay-up, but the basket would not fall as time expired.

“I’m extremely proud,” head coach Reni Mason said. “We could have folded, but the kids gave us everything they had. I tweeted out how grateful I am to be their coach. I salute the Louisiana College Wildcats. They played as hard as they could in a very tough environment.”

As a coach all you can ever do is ask your kids to give you everything they have! Our kids did just that tonight!!! We fell 2 points short of winning our first conference tourney but what an impact these young men made on me and this program! I salute you... Coach Mason — LC Men's Basketball (@LC_MBSK) March 16, 2021

Baker put on a stellar performance in his final game as a Wildcat, scoring a game-high 36 points. Junior center Galen Smith, Jr. finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

This was LC’s second-ever ASC Tournament final appearance, and the first since 2016. The Wildcats finish their season with an 11-5 record.

