Advertisement

4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five...
Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting in a home left four adults dead and one man wounded.

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other. They did not release information about a suspect or suspects but a police spokeswoman said authorities concluded there was no threat to the community.

Police including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs earlier were seen searching neighboring homes.

Authorities say the dead included three men and a woman and that the wounded person is a 19-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition.

No identities were released and no additional information was revealed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alexandria man is still fighting to recover after accidentally being caught in the middle of...
Alexandria family still struggling after 2019 police chase crash
Severe Weather
Severe weather information, local closures
Kayla Giles
Attorneys: Kayla Giles trial still on track for May 17
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River

Latest News

Severe Weather
Severe weather information, local closures
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in...
Police: Georgia massage parlor shootings suspect may have ‘sexual addiction’
President Joe Biden speaks to member of the media after exiting Air Force One, Friday, Feb. 19,...
Biden backs changes to filibuster; GOP vows ‘scorched earth’
In a Wednesday morning press conference, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said the...
Sheriff: Family ID'd Georgia mass shooting suspect
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to work with the GOP, but they will...
Schumer calls McConnell fight over filibuster a diversion