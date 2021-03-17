Arkansas man accused of using alcohol to lure boys for sex

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $10,000 bond after investigators say he offered three teenage boys alcohol in exchange for sex.

On March 3, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 40-year-old Brandon Gilbert of Oxford had contacted three boys on Snapchat and text messages.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Gilbert offered the boys “alcoholic beverages and solicited sexual acts” from them.

After gaining consent from the parents to use the victims’ phones, an investigator posing as one of the boys conversed with Gilbert.

During the phone conversation, investigators say Gilbert set up a time and place for them to meet.

According to the court documents, Gilbert “continued to offer alcoholic beverages, and continued to solicit sexual acts after being informed no less than twice by Investigator Webb, who was acting as a juvenile, that he was 14 years old.”

Investigators arrested Gilbert when he showed up at the planned time and location in a vehicle he had described to the detective.

During a post-Miranda interview, the affidavit stated “Gilbert confessed to the act of sexual indecency with a child.”

On March 12, a judge found probable cause to charge him and set his bond at $10,000. His next court date is set for March 30.

The sheriff’s office said Monday, March 15, that the investigation is “ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.