CLTCC Sabine Valley campus hosting Welding & Electrician Technology event

MANY, La. (CLTCC) - As part of its observation of Community College Week, the Sabine Valley campus of Central Louisiana Technical and Community College (CLTCC) is hosting a Welding & Electrician Technology Career Exploration and Signing Day starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

The program is open to any high school senior wishing to enroll in the school’s Welding or Electrician program.

“The parents or guardians of high school seniors from Sabine Parish that are dual-enrolled in welding and electrical courses have been mailed a personal invitation,” explained Campus Dean Gwen Taylor Fontenot. “Many of these students have already completed one-third to half of the curriculum requirements towards earning a technical diploma. In addition, we welcome any other area senior student interested in either the Welding or Electrician program to attend this informative event.”

During the event, students and parents will have the opportunity to meet with student services staff, tour the facilities and visit with faculty. A financial aid counselor will be available to assist with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. This form is required to determine a student’s eligibility for Federal Pell Grants, student loans and to receive Tops Tech. Those wishing to complete the FAFSA application online are asked to bring a copy of their FSA ID username and password as well as a copy of their 2018 and 2019 Federal income tax return.

Standard COVID-19 health protocols will be followed, including asking participants to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines while on campus.

“The Welding and the Electrician programs offered at our Sabine Valley campus are outstanding examples of the programs CLTCC offers to train and prepare students to be able to excel in high-demand, high-wage careers,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “We are excited to be able to offer prospective students a chance to see our facilities and help people complete their FAFSA form to assist in getting financial aid.”

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

