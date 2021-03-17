Advertisement

CLTCC Sabine Valley campus hosting Welding & Electrician Technology event

CLTCC
CLTCC(CLTCC)
By CLTCC
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (CLTCC) - As part of its observation of Community College Week, the Sabine Valley campus of Central Louisiana Technical and Community College (CLTCC) is hosting a Welding & Electrician Technology Career Exploration and Signing Day starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

The program is open to any high school senior wishing to enroll in the school’s Welding or Electrician program.

“The parents or guardians of high school seniors from Sabine Parish that are dual-enrolled in welding and electrical courses have been mailed a personal invitation,” explained Campus Dean Gwen Taylor Fontenot. “Many of these students have already completed one-third to half of the curriculum requirements towards earning a technical diploma. In addition, we welcome any other area senior student interested in either the Welding or Electrician program to attend this informative event.”

During the event, students and parents will have the opportunity to meet with student services staff, tour the facilities and visit with faculty. A financial aid counselor will be available to assist with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. This form is required to determine a student’s eligibility for Federal Pell Grants, student loans and to receive Tops Tech. Those wishing to complete the FAFSA application online are asked to bring a copy of their FSA ID username and password as well as a copy of their 2018 and 2019 Federal income tax return.

Standard COVID-19 health protocols will be followed, including asking participants to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines while on campus.

“The Welding and the Electrician programs offered at our Sabine Valley campus are outstanding examples of the programs CLTCC offers to train and prepare students to be able to excel in high-demand, high-wage careers,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “We are excited to be able to offer prospective students a chance to see our facilities and help people complete their FAFSA form to assist in getting financial aid.”

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alexandria man is still fighting to recover after accidentally being caught in the middle of...
Alexandria family still struggling after 2019 police chase crash
Kayla Giles
Attorneys: Kayla Giles trial still on track for May 17
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River
Larry L. Sistrunk
Man wanted for shootings in Chicago arrested in Mansura

Latest News

Severe Weather
Severe weather information, local closures
PLEDGE KIDS 31721
PLEDGE KIDS 31721
LUNCH KIDS 31721
LUNCH KIDS 31721
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast