Myles Brennan the favorite to land LSU’s starting QB gig

LSU quarterbacks Myles Brennan (No. 15), TJ Finley (No. 11), and Max Johnson (No. 14)
LSU quarterbacks Myles Brennan (No. 15), TJ Finley (No. 11), and Max Johnson (No. 14)(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three quarterbacks started for the Tigers in 2020, and all three will be back for 2021. Myles Brennan, TJ Finley, and Max Johnson are all vying for QB1. Right now it’s considered an open competition.

“Open yes, is it leaning toward one person, of course. I think Myles Brennan, and you would be silly not to think so. He’s the most experiences, he’s the one that looked the best. I think it’s his job to lose. But, Ed Orgeron is from the Pete Carroll school, a firm believer in an open competition. Competition breeds improvement. I do think that Max Johnson will get a chance. I think TJ Finley will get chances. I also think it has to do with not wanting guys to leave, right. You want everyone to feel involved. But I pretty surprised if it’s not Myles Brennan as starting quarterback,” said The Athletic’s Brody Miller.

To follow that up, will we not find out until fall ball, to keep these guys around?

“Ed Orgeron does wait to announce these things. But they might send enough signals that this might be his. They’re kind of hyping up Myles Brennan full-throttle right now. They’re putting him at the center of every graphic. The buzz I’m hearing was he was one of the best leaders on the team. It does seem like his, but the rest is semantics,” said Miller.

Coach Orgeron is looking for Ty Davis-Price and John Emery to “step up” their game in 2021. But Miller sees another running back taking over the starting role.

“The one I’m going to throw out there is Tre Bradford. I’ve heard really good things from 4th quarter. They clearly like him. They used him more as the season went on. He had that touchdown against Florida. He’s my wild card that will breakout and take that job,” said Miller.

LSU will conduct 15 practices in the next month. With the spring game taking place on April 17th.

