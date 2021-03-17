Advertisement

New bill aims to help fight substance abuse

FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid...
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York.(Patrick Sison | AP)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The opioid epidemic has been an increasingly difficult challenge for lawmakers to get under control but now, with a new bill produced by the Drug and Specialty Courts Commission, there could very well be a solution.

“I didn’t ask to be an addict, I didn’t ask to be addicted to opioids or to crack, I didn’t ask to not see my family or my children for so long,” said drug court participant Jennifer Hollman.

People like Hollman found themselves caught up in the criminal justice system after facing criminal charges for substance abuse. She said it was never her intention to let her habit get out of control.

“When I started using, I was in high school. I was young. It was social, it was drinking, it was smoking marijuana, it was all the fun things I thought they were until they weren’t fun anymore,” Hollman said.

Thanks to what’s known as a drug court, she was able to take control of her life and was able to re-enter the community as a productive member of society.

“I can honestly say that drug court saved my life,” Hollman said.

It’s a court program that offers individuals the opportunity to enter long-term drug treatment and agree to court supervision rather than receiving a jail sentence. The bill that’s on the table will create funds to expand these programs across the state.

“If it wasn’t for the drug court and the long-term program that has different levels to it...I think that’s very important,” Hollman said.

While in the program, instead of jail time or probation and then likely re-entering, participants would take drug tests and be offered treatment or rehab.

“Today, I’m a happy individual. I have a productive life. I’m a productive member of society and I do, I owe my life to drug court,” said Hollman.

Money for this program will come from settlements and penalties the state recovers in the fight against opioid use. That funding will be used to cover the cost of testing, assessing and treating the participants. The vote to pass the bill will come once the session begins on April 12.

If the bill is passed, the goal is to implement at least one of these drug courts in every parish across the state.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects
Alyssa Herbert
RPSO seeks public’s assistance locating juvenile Alyssa Herbert
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
Larry L. Sistrunk
Man wanted for shootings in Chicago arrested in Mansura

Latest News

Caro's Authentic Mexican/Caribbean Cuisine in Alexandria, La.
TV Dinners: Caro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine
TV Dinners: Caro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine
An Alexandria man is still fighting to recover after accidentally being caught in the middle of...
Alexandria family still struggling after 2019 police chase crash
Wayne Compton started an organization called "#MakeAChange" to stop domestic violence after the...
Local man focused on ‘Making a Change’ and ending domestic violence