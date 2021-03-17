Pro bass fisherman Mark Daniels Jr. visits Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s not every day that a professional fisherman passes through Alexandria, but one did Tuesday, March 16.

Mark Daniels, Jr. was in town to conduct a seminar at the Alexandria Amphitheater in conjunction with one of his major sponsors, Bill Lewis Lures.

A passion for fishing is something Daniels caught early in life while fishing in ponds with his dad in his home state of California. Eventually, Daniels moved to Alabama where he pursued his dream of becoming a professional.

Several years later, “MDJ,” as he is known, is part of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour and shares his love for the sport wherever he goes.

“Just grab you something, get out there and fish, you know, enjoy it, enjoy the outdoors,” Daniels said. “There are so many other things that you could be doing.”

Daniels Jr. was passing through Alexandria on his way to the MLF tour stop on Sam Rayburn Lake in Texas. The seminar was part of the way Daniels likes to give back.

“I kind of want to tell my story and the hurdles I’ve been through and reiterate to them that you can absolutely make it with just a little bit of focus and some passion,” Daniels said. “You can make it happen.”

Lewis spent the day Tuesday on some area lakes along with Alexandria City Councilman Reddex Washington, Jr., who was helping to promote the event. He capped the day by doing what he loves to do all over the country – share his fishing knowledge with a younger generation.

“There’s a lot of youth getting into the sport which is absolutely awesome,” Daniels said. “These are the future anglers of America, you know. I grew up in an inner city, not necessarily in Alexandria, but something very similar. And so there are all sorts of other things you could be doing. But fishing has always kind of kept me steered wide of things like that and landed me where I am now, fishing professionally for a living.”

Daniels has three career wins on the Major League Fishing Tour, along with 23 top-20 finishes. You can find videos about his fishing tips on YouTube.

